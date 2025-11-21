The Railway Recruitment Boards have extended the registration process for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025. The last date to register has been extended till November 27, 2025. Candidates can apply online for the various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till November 27, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date for payment of application fee is November 29, 2025. The correction window will open on November 30 and will close on December 9, 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply online All those candidates who still have not applied for the same can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/- and for candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)* is ₹250/-. The fee can paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts out of which 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 Station Master, 3416 Goods Train Manager, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist and 59 Traffic Assistant posts will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.