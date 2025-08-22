RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to download NTPC Graduate scores when released

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Boards have so far not released the RRB NTPC Result 2025. Candidates who took the first Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts will be able to check their results on the official website of the regional RRBs, once released....Read More

Along with the result, the RRBs are also expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark.

There are negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

The RRB NTPC provisional answer key was released on July 1, and candidates were invited to raise objection on July 6, 2025. To challenge the answer key, candidates had to pay ₹50/- as bank charges per question.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. These includes 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on RRB NTPC results, direct link, cutoff details, and more.