RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 3058 posts, direct link to apply here
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration will end today, December 4, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.
Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on December 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs.
The last date for application fee payment for the submitted application is December 6, 2025.
The correction window will open on December 7 and will close on December 16, 2025. The dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal is from December 17 to December 21, 2025.
Direct link to apply for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to apply
This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts in the organisation.
To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The examination fee for all candidates is ₹500/- and for candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) is ₹250/-. Out of the 500/- fee, an amount of ₹400/- shall be refunded dupy deducting bank charges as application, on appearing in first stage CBT for all candidates and ₹250/- shall be refunded for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.
