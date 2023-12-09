RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 1832 posts, link here

Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of actappt.rrcecr.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1832 posts in the organisation. RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 1832 posts(Representative image)

The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade to apply for the posts. The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to apply for RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRC ECR at actappt.rrcecr.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100 and it is non-refundable. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC ECR.