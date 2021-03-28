SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Medical Officer and Specialists posts

Steel Authority of India, SAIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer and Medical Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of SAIL on sailcareers.com. The application process would begin on April 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment is only for posting in various mines of SAIL-Raw Materials Division located in States of Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can read below to check eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

• Starting date of application: April 1, 2021

• Closing date of application: April 30, 2021

Last date for receipt of applications through Speed Post/ Registered Post: May 7, 2021

Vacancy Details

• Medical Officer: 26 Posts

• Medical Specialist: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification Given Here.

Selection Process

• Medical Officer [Dental]/ [OHS]/ GDMO: Selection will be through Written Examination/ Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview. Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Written Examination/ CBT at Kolkata.

• Medical Specialist: Selection will be through interview. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will be 50% for Unreserved/ EWS category and 40% for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL)/ PWD category. For final selection, the merit list shall be drawn up based on the performance of the candidates in the interview.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general/ OBC and EWS category will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees. SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM/ Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Candidate has to approach any State Bank of India branch (having Core Banking facilities) with a printout of the “SBI challan” which is available on the SAIL Careers Portal.