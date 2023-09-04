News / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Notifications expected soon on sbi.co.in
Live

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Notifications expected soon on sbi.co.in

Sep 04, 2023 02:18 PM IST
SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: Latest updates on recruitment notifications of the State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications 2023 Live Updates: State Bank of India is expected to issue soon notifications for the recruitment drive of Clerks (SBI Clerk 2023. The notification for Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2023) is also awaited. These will be available on the careers portal at sbi.co.in. 

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 notifications Live Updates
SBI Clerk, PO 2023 notifications Live Updates(HT File)

Last year, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively.

Candidates can find number of vacancies, application process, important dates including dates of exam and registration, application fee, eligibility, exam pattern, etc. in the notifications. 

Candidates can check latest updates on these two recruitment drives in this live blog. When released, the two notifications will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 04, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    SBI Clerk, PO notifications: Where to check

    Notifications/advertisements of these SBI recruitments will be published on the careers portal on sbi.co.in. 

  • Sep 04, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    SBI Clerk, PO 2023 notifications awaited

    Recruitment notifications of Clerk and Probationary Officers at State Bank of India (SBI Clerk, PO 2023) are awaited. 

ByHT Education Desk

