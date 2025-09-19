SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2025 from tomorrow, important guidelines, checklist to remember for exam day

State Bank of India is set to conduct SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 from Saturday, September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5180 Clerk posts in the organisation. SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2025 will be held from September 20, 2025. Candidates can check important guidelines for exam day here. (Representative image/Getty Images)

The SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2025 will be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025.

Admit card for the exam has already been released on the official website at sbi.co.in.

Ahead of the exam day, candidates are advised to take note of some important instructions to prevent any inconveniences. In this article, we list out guidelines that candidates should adhere to:

Carry your admit card mandatorily on the day of exam. Candidates without valid hall tickets will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test, SBI said. Candidates are advised not to apply any external matter like mehendi, ink, chemical etc. on their hands for biometric verification. Use of unfair means prohibited: Candidates indulging in unfair means during the examination, impersonating or procuring impersonation by any person, misbehaving in the examination hall, resorting to any irregular or improper means in connection with his/her candidature for selection or obtaining support for his/her candidature by any unfair means will be disqualified from the examination and debarred, either permanently or for a specified period, from any examination or recruitment conducted by the bank Prohibited items: Mobile phones, pagers, smart watches or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the exam premises. SBI said that any infringement of these instructions would entail cancellation of candidature and disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.

It may be mentioned here that SBI Clerk preliminary exam will comprise of 100 questions- 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted for one hour.

There will also be negative marking, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.