TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 News: Steps to check result when out & other key details, here's all you need to know

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, is yet to release the results of group 4 recruitment examination 2025. Once out, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download their results on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 News: Know how to check results when released.

The Group 4 services prelims exam was conducted on July 12, 2025. The written examination consisted of 200 questions, and duration of exam was three hours. Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability.

The maximum marks of the examination was 300. Except for part A, the other two parts was in English and Tamil.

Answer key already released

The commission has previously released the answer key and invited candidates to challenge the provisional key. The objections filed by candidates will be reviewed by the commission, and used in preparing the final answer key.

The TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key.

To check the result, candidates will need to keep the following credentials ready to avoid last minute rush:

Number of vacancies

TNPSC, through this recruitment examination, aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts. These include Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

Credentials required

Candidates will be able to check the results by entering the following credentials:

Login ID Password

TNSPC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to check

Candidates will be able to check the TNPSC Group 4 result by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to exam dashboard, and then to Group IV services. On the next page, click on the link to check the Group IV services result. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your TNPSC Group 4 result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC.