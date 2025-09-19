IIM CAT 2025 registration ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to apply

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be closing the IIM CAT 2025 registration window on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for Common Admission Test 2025 can submit their application forms on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2025 registration will close on September 20, 2025, at iimcat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (Hindustan Times)

When registering, candidates will have to select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities subject to availability.

Previously, the last date to register was September 13, 2025.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of ₹1300/- (for SC, ST and PwD category candidates) and ₹2600/- (for all other candidates). SC, ST and PwD candidates should upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration.

CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025. The admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025.

IIM CAT 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IIM CAT 2025:

1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on link to register for CAT 2025.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

5. Review and submit the application form.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CAT 2025.