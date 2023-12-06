SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts ends tomorrow at sbi.co.in, link here

State Bank of India will end the registration process for Clerk posts on December 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts ends tomorrow, link here (REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 posts in the organization.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years.

Direct link to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to register

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to scroll down and click on current openings link.

A new page will open where SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.