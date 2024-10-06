SBI PO 2024 Live: Notification awaited; eligibility, age limit, fee details here
SBI PO Notification 2024 live: The State Bank of India is expected to release the recruitment notification for Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) soon. Once released, candidates can check the notification and apply for the recruitment at sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, the SBI PO notifications were released in September. ...Read More
In 2023, the notification was issued on September 6, and registration started on September 7. In 2022, the notice was released on September 21, and the registration started on September 22.
SBI PO 2023 was for 2,000 vacancies. In 2022, the bank filled 1,673 vacancies through PO recruitment.
The detailed notification will mention the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, registration dates, the selection process, and other details.
SBI PO 2024 Live: Application fee for the recruitment exam
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: In 2023 the SBI PO application fee was ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There was no fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.
SBI PO 2024 Live: Where to check the notification and apply online
SBI PO 2024 Live: The Probationary Officers recruitment notification of the State Bank of India is awaited. It will be released on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers/
SBI PO 2024 Live: How to apply for the exam when the window opens
Go to the careers portal of the bank at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Go to the JOIN SBI section and then to Current Openings.
Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ tab and then the ‘Apply Online’ icon.
Complete the registration process and log in to your account.
Fill out your application form.
Upload documents and pay the fee.
Submit your form and save the confirmation page.