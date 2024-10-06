Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SBI PO 2024 Live: Notification awaited; eligibility, age limit, fee details here

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 6, 2024 2:15 PM IST
    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Once released, candidates can check the notification and apply for the recruitment process at sbi.co.in.
    SBI PO 2024 Live: The notification will be released at sbi.co.in
    SBI PO 2024 Live: The notification will be released at sbi.co.in

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: The State Bank of India is expected to release the recruitment notification for Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) soon. Once released, candidates can check the notification and apply for the recruitment at sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, the SBI PO notifications were released in September. ...Read More

    In 2023, the notification was issued on September 6, and registration started on September 7. In 2022, the notice was released on September 21, and the registration started on September 22.

    SBI PO 2023 was for 2,000 vacancies. In 2022, the bank filled 1,673 vacancies through PO recruitment.

    The detailed notification will mention the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, registration dates, the selection process, and other details.

    Check live updates on SBI PO 2024 notification here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 6, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    SBI PO 2024 Live: Application fee for the recruitment exam

    SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: In 2023 the SBI PO application fee was 750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There was no fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.

    Oct 6, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    SBI PO 2024 Live: Where to check the notification and apply online

    SBI PO 2024 Live: The Probationary Officers recruitment notification of the State Bank of India is awaited. It will be released on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers/

    Oct 6, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    SBI PO 2024 Live: How to apply for the exam when the window opens

    Go to the careers portal of the bank at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

    Go to the JOIN SBI section and then to Current Openings.

    Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ tab and then the ‘Apply Online’ icon.

    Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

    Fill out your application form.

    Upload documents and pay the fee.

    Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

    News education employment news SBI PO 2024 Live: Notification awaited; eligibility, age limit, fee details here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes