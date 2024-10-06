SBI PO 2024 Live: Notification awaited; eligibility, age limit, fee details here

SBI PO 2024 Live: The notification will be released at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Notification 2024 live: The State Bank of India is expected to release the recruitment notification for Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) soon. Once released, candidates can check the notification and apply for the recruitment at sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, the SBI PO notifications were released in September. ...Read More

In 2023, the notification was issued on September 6, and registration started on September 7. In 2022, the notice was released on September 21, and the registration started on September 22.

SBI PO 2023 was for 2,000 vacancies. In 2022, the bank filled 1,673 vacancies through PO recruitment.

The detailed notification will mention the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, registration dates, the selection process, and other details.

Check live updates on SBI PO 2024 notification here.