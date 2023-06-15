Home / Education / Employment News / SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 194 posts at sbi.co.in, details here

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 194 posts at sbi.co.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 08:23 PM IST

SBI to recruit for 194 Retired Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for Retired Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 194 posts in the organization.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 194 posts at sbi.co.in, details here (HT File)
SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 194 posts at sbi.co.in, details here (HT File)

The registration process begins on June 15 and will end on July 6, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 15, 2023
  • Closing date of application: July 6, 2023

Vacancy Details

  • FLC Counsellors: 182 posts
  • FLC Directors: 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates and interview round. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank's website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi sarkari naukri
sbi sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out