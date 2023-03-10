SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 posts at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India has invited applications from Retired Bank Officers for Business Correspondent Facilitator posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin on March 10 and will end on March 31, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 868 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The retired officers of SBI & e-ABs should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. However, any officer, who has completed 58 years of age and 30 years of service/pensionable service (both the conditions need to be satisfied) as on the date of applying for voluntary retirement will be eligible for engagement in the Bank on attaining the age of 60 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting and interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

Official Notice Here