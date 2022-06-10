Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 Specialist Cadre Officer posts on sbi.co.in
SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 Specialist Cadre Officer posts on sbi.co.in

SBI to recruit candidates for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process was started on May 27 and will end on June 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation. 

Hard copy of application & other documents not to be sent to this office. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • Risk Specialist Sector: 5 Posts
  • Risk Specialist Sector: 2 Posts
  • Risk Specialist Credit: 1 Post
  • Risk Specialist Climate Risk: 1 Post
  • Risk Specialist IND AS: 3 Posts
  • Risk Specialist Market Risk: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process will include shortlisting of candidates and interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. I

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and no fees/ intimation charges for SC/ST/PWD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

 

