SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 149 Specialist Officer posts on sbi.co.in

SBI to recruit Specialist Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply for 149 posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. Check details here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 02:39 PM IST

State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates who are interested for the post can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 149 posts of Specialist Officer in the organization.

The last date to apply for the post and make payment of fees is till May 3, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Candidates 
Data analyst 8 Posts
Pharmacist67 Posts
Chief Ethics Officer 1 Post
Advisor (Fraud Risk Management) 4 Posts
Deputy Manager 10 Posts 
Manager51 Posts 
Executive1 Post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (IT-Digital Banking) 1 Post
Senior Special Executive 3 Posts 
Senior Executive 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the Detailed Notification for various posts given here for eligibility criteria.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test and interview for some posts and shortlisting of candidates and interview round for others. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges is 750/- for General and EWS category candidates and NIL for SC/ST and PWD category candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.


