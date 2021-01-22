SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts. Aspirants can apply online from January 22 to February 4.

Important Date:

Online applications start date: 22 January 2021

Last date to apply online: 04 February 2021

Detail of Vacancies:

Fitter: 128 Posts

Electrician: 51 Posts

Welder: 54 Posts

Turner or Machinist Trainee: 22 Posts

Motor Mechanic Trainee: 14 Posts

Founder Men/ Mulder Trainee: 19 Posts

Junior Staff Nurse: 84 Posts

Eligibility: Aspirants should have completed a Class 10th, Class 12th, ITI, Diploma/B.E/B.Tech from a relevant discipline from a recognized institute or university.

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years.

Direct link to apply :

https://scclmines.com/D5D7AE/olApplication.aspx

