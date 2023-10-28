Southern Railway has invited applications for Sports Persons against Sports Quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of Southern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell at rrcmas.in. Southern Railway to recruit for 46 Sports Persons against Sports Quota, details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. The registration process begins today, October 28 and will end on November 27, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2024. The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of candidates to be called for trials. Trials of the eligible candidates shall be conducted to assess the sports performance and suitability. Candidates will have to produce the original of all documents enclosed with applications on the day of document verification and on the day trials failing which, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the trails.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹500/- for other candidates and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Women/ PwD/ candidates belonging to Minority community and candidates belonging to EWS. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Southern Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON