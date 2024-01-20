close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Southern Railway to recruit for Level 1 and Level 2 posts against scouts & guides quota

Southern Railway to recruit for Level 1 and Level 2 posts against scouts & guides quota

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Southern Railway will recruit candidates for Level 1 and Level 2 posts. Details here.

Southern Railway has invited applications for Level 1 and Level 2 posts against scouts & guides quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of RRC MAS at rrcmas.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organization.

The registration process begins on January 20 and will end on February 20, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Southern Railway: 14 posts
  • ICF: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test having 40 objective questions and 1 essay type question relating to Scouts and Guides organization and its activities and General Knowledge for Level 2 and Level 1.

Examination Fees

All candidates will have to pay 500/- as application fees. 400/- will be refunded to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the written test/computer-based test after deducting bank charges. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST and others the application fees is 250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Southern Railway.

Detailed Notification Here

Follow Us On