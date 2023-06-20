Home / Education / Employment News / SSB Odisha recruitment 2023: Apply for 555 PGT posts at ssbodisha.ac.in

SSB Odisha recruitment 2023: Apply for 555 PGT posts at ssbodisha.ac.in

Jun 20, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Candidates can apply through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in till July 25.

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

SSB Odisha recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 555 posts of Post Graduate Teachers.

SSB Odisha recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years.

SSB Odisha recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500 for the unreserved/ SEBC category and for SC/ST/PwD category candidates the application fee is 200.

SSB Odisha PGT vacancies: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Apply online”

Next, register and proceed with the application

Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee and click submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.

