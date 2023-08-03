Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Stenographer notification 2023 for grade C, D out on ssc.nic.in, apply for 1207 vacancies

SSC Stenographer notification 2023 for grade C, D out on ssc.nic.in, apply for 1207 vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 09:04 AM IST

SSC Steno exam 2023 is being conducted for 93 group C and 1,114 group D vacancies.

Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed notification and started registrations for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023. Candidates can check it and apply for the exam on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Steno 2023 is being conducted for 93 group C and 1,114 group D vacancies, which means the total number of vacancies is 1,207.

Candidates can apply for SSC Stenographer 2023 up to August 23. An application form correction window will be given from August 24 to 25.

The computer-based examination is scheduled for October and more information in this regard will be shared later.

Candidates who are between 18 to 30 years of age as on August 1, 2023 can apply for grade D vacancies.

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates, SSC said.

Candidates must have passed Class 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university. can apply for these posts.

For more information, check the notice here.

