SSC to disclose marks, details of non-recommended, willing candidates to other recruiters

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to disclose the scores and other details of non-recommended, willing candidates to other employers. SSC to disclose marks, details of non-recommended candidates to other recruiters

Also read: SSC Stenographer Exam 2025: Exam city slip out at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

As per the commission's recent notification available at ssc.gov.in, SSC has decided to disclose the following information to the recruiters:

(i) Name of the candidate.

(ii) Father/husband’s name

(iii) Date of birth

(iv) Category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH/Minority)

(v) Gender of the candidate.

(vi) Educational qualifications

(vii) Total marks obtained in the qualifying examination

(viii) Ranking by which the merit is decided.

(ix) Complete address

(x) E-mail address

Candidates will have the option to opt out of the disclosure of these details at the time of applying for a recruitment examination conducted by the commission.

Also read: SSC CGL Exam 2025: Tentative vacancies list out at ssc.gov.in, check here

SSC said information regarding the non-recommended candidates who opt for the disclosure scheme will be hosted on the SSC website after the final result is announced.

It added that the disclosed information will be valid for one year from the date of disclosure, and selection posts examinations will not be covered under this scheme.

The scheme will take effect from the result declared by the commission from November 2024 onwards.

Also read: SSC August Exam Calendar 2025: Exam dates for Steno Grade C & D & CHT Paper 1 out at ssc.gov.in

The commission said it will disclose the details of non-recommended candidates up to two times the number of vacancies notified for an examination. "These non recommended candidates may be considered for their appointment by the user agencies i.e. PSUs, autonomous bodies etc."

Such candidates need to preserve their application forms and other documents of the examination for three years, SSC said.