Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list. Candidates who have registered themselves for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 can check the tentative vacancies list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Exam 2025: Tentative vacancies list out at ssc.gov.in, check here

This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 vacancies in Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Out of the total number of vacancies, 6183 vacancies are reserved for UR, 2167 vacancies for SC, 1088 vacancies for ST, 3721 for OBC and 1423 for EWS category.

The Tier I examination will be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will comprise of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: How to check tentative vacancies

To check the tentative vacancies list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CGL Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the vacancy details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for SSC CGL was started on June 9 and ended on July 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.