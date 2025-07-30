Staff Selection Commission has released SSC August Exam Calendar 2025. The calendar shares the examination dates to be held in August. Candidates who want to check the exam schedule can find it on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC August Exam Calendar 2025: Exam dates for Steno Grade C & D & CHT Paper 1 out at ssc.gov.in

As per the exam calendar, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 (CBE) will be held on August 6, 7 and 8, 2025 and Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) will be held on August 12, 2025.

The Stenographer exam will comprise 200-mark questions and last 2 hours. The question paper will be an objective-type multiple-choice only. The questions will be set in English and Hindi. In the computer-based examination, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHT Paper 1 exam will comprise of questions from General Hindi and General English. The exam duration is 2 hours. Paper-I will consist of Objective Type Multiple choice questions only. Based on the marks scored in the Paper-I; i.e., Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.'

SSC August Exam Calendar 2025: How to download

To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC August Exam Calendar 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.