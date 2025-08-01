Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can download the city intimation slip through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Stenographer Exam 2025: Exam city slip out at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

The Commission has also shared details as when the admit card will be released. As per the official notice, the admit card for the said examination will tentatively be available for download before 02/03 days from the date of Examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission. The admit card will be retained by the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to obtain and keep a copy of their Admission Certificate for future reference.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2025: How to download exam city slip

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the required details.

3. Click on SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 city intimation slip link available on the page.

4. Your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC Steno computer-based examination will be held from August 6 to August 11, 2025. The exam will have questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and English language and comprehension. The exam duration will be 2 hours, and the question paper will be of objective-type, multiple-choice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.