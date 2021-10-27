Tata Innovation Fellowship registration open, here’s how to apply

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications for the Tata Innovation Fellowship to recognize and reward scientists with outstanding track record in Biological sciences/Biotechnology to find innovative solutions to major problems in health care, agriculture, environment and other allied areas related to life sciences and Biotechnology.

The amount of the fellowship is Rs. 25,000 per month in addition to regular salary from the host institute. Candidates would also receive an annual contingency grant of Rs. 6 lakh.

Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms, in the prescribed format available on DBT website on or before November 30.

“Application (one hard copy) duly forwarded by the competent authority of host Institute should be sent to Dr. Deo Prakash Chaturvedi, Scientist-C, Room No 814, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Floor, Block-2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003, not later than November 30, 2021,” the official notification reads.

“Soft copy of application in the prescribed proforma should be mandatorily submitted online through DBT ePromis portal (url: http://www.dbtepromis.gov.in or http://www.dbtepromis.nic.in) on or before 30th November, 2021,” it has added.

