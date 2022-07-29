Telangana TS Police Recruitment 2022: SCT SI written exam hall ticket tomorrow

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment: Telangana Sate Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPFB) will release hall tickets or admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) recruitment on July 30. Once released, candidates can download it from tslprb.in.

“Hall Tickets for the above Preliminary Written Test (PWT) can be downloaded from 8 am on 30th July 2022 onwards till 12 midnight on 5th August 2022 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials. Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” reads the TSLPRB notification.

The written test, which is a part of the recruitment drive to fill 554 SCT SI Civil and equivalent posts, will take place on August 7, from 11 am to 1 pm.

After downloading hall tickets, candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper and in colour.

“Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centers without proper Hall Tickets,” TSLPRB said.

Here's the notification and exam day guidelines: