TISS Recruitment 2021: 25 Research Officer and other posts on offer
- TISS Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies, out of which, 18 vacancies are for Research Investigators, 2 each for Data Analysts, and Research Officer, and one each for Senior Research Officer, R&R Consultant, and Office Assistant.
TISS Recruitment 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Research Officer, Research Officer, and various other posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by sending their detailed Curriculum Vitae through email to hbeck@tiss.edu (with the subject line “Senior Research Officer/Research Officer/ Research Assistant/R&R Consultant/Data Analyst”) on or before March 27, 2021, till 5 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies, out of which, 18 vacancies are for Research Investigators, 2 each for Data Analysts, and Research Officer, and one each for Senior Research Officer, R&R Consultant, and Office Assistant.
Educational Qualification:
Senior Research Officer: Candidates applying for the positions should have a Masters degree in Social Work/Social Sciences/Humanities with a minimum of 2 years of research experience as a Senior Research Officer and 5 years of experience as a research officer at the field level particularly in the formulation, appraisal, execution/implementation, research, monitoring, and evaluation studies.
Research Officer: Candidates applying for the positions must possess a Masters degree in Social Work/Social Sciences/Humanities with 03 years of experience as a research officer at the field level particularly in research/evaluation/assessment of government policies/programs/projects.
R&R Consultant: Candidates applying for the positions should have a Post Graduation in Social Work/Social Sciences/Humanities with 10 years of experience in formulation, appraisal, execution/implementation of impact and evaluation studies of government policies/programs/projects.
Data Analysts: Candidates applying for the positions must have a Graduation with 05 years of experience in research/assessment/evaluation of government policies/programs/projects.
Research Investigators: Candidates applying for the positions should have a Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences with minimum 02 years of experience as a research investigator or field officer in any research, monitoring and evaluation, assessment studies, or projects.
Office Assistant: Any Graduation with 02 years of experience.
"The shortlisted candidates will be communicated by email or phone to appear for the interview scheduled on April 01, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in, TISS, Deonar," reads the official notice.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
