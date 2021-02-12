IND USA
Home / Education / Employment News / TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1

  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade I in school education and other departments for the year 2020-2021 on its official website.

The online application process will begin on March 1, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.

The board will conduct the written examination on June 26 and 27, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2098 vacancies, out of which, 1863 are current vacancies, and 235 are backlog vacancies.

A candidate should have a Postgraduate Degree, after completion of S.S.L.C., Higher Secondary Course or its equivalent and a degree (10+2+3+2) from any University or Institution, recognized by the University Grants Commission.

"The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates) towards the examination fee payable only through online net banking /credit card/debit card," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

