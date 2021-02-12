TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade I in school education and other departments for the year 2020-2021 on its official website.
The online application process will begin on March 1, 2021.
After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
The board will conduct the written examination on June 26 and 27, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2098 vacancies, out of which, 1863 are current vacancies, and 235 are backlog vacancies.
A candidate should have a Postgraduate Degree, after completion of S.S.L.C., Higher Secondary Course or its equivalent and a degree (10+2+3+2) from any University or Institution, recognized by the University Grants Commission.
"The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates) towards the examination fee payable only through online net banking /credit card/debit card," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TPSC Recruitment 2021: 40 Assistant Professor vacancies notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for Sailor posts till Match 7
- Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today
- After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards for the UPSC IFS main examination online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Skill Development Department organises job fair for trained unemployed youth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDAC Recruitment 2021: 72 Project Manager and Project Engineer post on offer
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 23, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SLPRB Assam Constable admit card 2020 for PET/PST released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at slprbassam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 6114 staff nurse vacancies notified, apply from March 17
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka to create 10 lakh jobs in IT and related sector by 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: 727 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mppsc.nic.in on or before March 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox