TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023: Registration begins today at tnpsc.gov.in, link here

TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023: Registration begins today at tnpsc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 09, 2023 04:35 PM IST

TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023 registration begins today, November 9, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023: Registration begins today, link here
TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023: Registration begins today, link here

The last date to apply is till December 8, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Closing date of application: December 8, 2023
  • Correction window: December 13 to December 15, 2023
  • Date of Exam: February 5 and 6, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Accounts Officer Class – III: 7 posts
  • Accounts Officer: 1 post
  • Manager – Grade III (Finance): 4 posts
  • Senior Officer (Finance): 27 posts
  • Manager (Finance): 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee is 350/- out of which 150/- is the registration fees and 200/- is the examination fee. CBT Examination fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two hundred only), is payable by online mode through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.

Direct link to apply here 

