UCO Bank will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on October 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice posts can find the direct link through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.in. UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 532 posts at uco.bank.in, direct link here (Reuters/Photo for representation)

The registration process was started on October 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 532 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply should have graduation degree from recognized University/ Institues approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidate must have completed graduation and have Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Final Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on October 1, 2025 i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1997 and not later than 01.10.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Direct link to apply for UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.in.

2. Click on recruitment page and a new page will open.

3. Now click on UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link available on the page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹800/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹400/- for PwBD category. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.