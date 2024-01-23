UKSSSC Recruitment: Appy for Group C posts examination before January 30; details on eligibility, direct link below

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is accepting applications for Group C Recruitment wherein a total of 136 vacancies are available for different posts. As per the notification, the highest number of vacancies is for the post of Livestock Extension Officer with 120 openings, followed by 10 vacancies for Exhibitor/Exhibitor (Silk), and 3 vacancies for the Assistant Training Officer. UKSSSC recruitment: Last date of application for Group C posts on January 30. (HT Photo)

The Commission has welcomed aspiring candidates who meet the eligibility criteria to submit their applications by January 30 by clicking on this direct link and appearing for the exam to be held on February 11. In the notification, the commission will conduct an objective type competitive examination in offline or online mode.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: JSSC JPMCCE application process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

Admit cards will not be sent by post, the commission said, adding that other important information would also be provided to the candidates on the official website, E-Mail, or via SMS.

Worth mentioning here, that different posts require varied age criteria and as per the job requirements. The age limit is mentioned below:

Livestock Extension Officer: 21 to 42 years

Assistant Training Officer: 21 to 42 years

Exhibitor (Silk): 18 to 42 years.

(For more information, visit the official UKSSSC website)

Also read: Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 144 posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in