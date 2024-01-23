JSSC JPMCCE application process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will commence the application process for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or JPMCCE 2023 today, January 23. Candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. JSSC to start application process for Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Exam 2023 today

JSSC JPMCCE vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 2485 vacancies.

JSSC JPMCCE application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as applictaion fee.

JSSC JPMCCE age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years. The upper age is 35 years for the unreserved and economically weaker section. For Extremely Backward class (schedule 1) and Backward class ( schedule 2) male the upper age is 37 years.

The upper age is 38 years for unreserved category candidates. For Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Cast ( Male and Female) candidates, the upper age is 40 years.

JSSC JPMCCE 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’

Click on the application link for JPMCCE 2023 (once active)

Fill out the applicatipn form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference