Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 144 posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in
Chandigarh Police will recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.
Chandigarh Police Department has invited applications for Constable (Executive) (IT) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 144 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will begin today, January 23 and will end on February 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important dates
- Opening date of application: January 23, 2024
- Closing date of application: February 13, 2024
- Tentative date of written exam: March 3, 2024
- Tentative schedule of Physical Efficiency & Measurement Test (PEMT): Last week of March
Vacancy Details
- General: 65 posts
- SC: 27 posts
- OBC: 39 posts
- EWS: 13 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/Masters (Minimum 2 years) degree in the fields mentioned in the Detailed Notification.
Age Limit
- General: 18-25 years
- OBC: 18-28 years
- SC: 18-30 years
Selection Process
The selection process includes OMR Sheet-based test which shall consist of Tier-I and Tier-II. Tier-I (2 hour duration) and Tier-II (1 hour duration) Tests shall be held in a single session. Tier-I Test shall carry 100 marks. Shortlisted candidates after written test will be called for PEMT @10 times of each category of candidates in merit order (based on total of marks in Tier I and Tier II).
Application Fees
The application fees for unreserved and OBC is ₹1000/- and SC & EWS category is ₹800/-. : Collection charges or processing fee charged by the bank or intermediary, payable by the candidates, shall be in addition to application fee as above payable to Chandigarh Police. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Chandigarh Police.
Direct link to apply for Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024