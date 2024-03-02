Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches Project ODISERV in Odisha

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. launched their first skill development initiative - Project Odiserv, today at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Sambalpur, Odisha. The project was launched by the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.(Handout)

According to the National Skill Development Corporation, the project aims to train graduates, especially first-generation graduates, through Bajaj Finserv’s Certificate Programme for Banking Finance & Insurance (CPBFI) programme. The total duration of the training programme will be 100 hours, during which youth from tier-II and tier-III cities are trained for employment in the financial services sector.

Pradhan said that Project ODISERV will empower the youth of the country, make them more employable and fulfil their aspirations.

He also informed that 1100 students in Odisha have already been trained under Project ODISERV and a few of them have also received job offers.

Project Odiserv is the inaugural skill development initiative, following the partnership announced by NSDC and Bajaj Finserv in December 2023.

“Skilling and employment of youth will power the demographic dividend and is key to achieving India’s goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Skilling is thus integral to Bajaj Finserv’s social impact initiatives,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

60 colleges of Odisha across 11 cities and 10 districts are expected to be a part of the launch of the 100-hour training programme.

Industry experts, training partners, educational institutions, and psychological health institutes have collaborated in developing the 100-hour training programme, mentioned the press release.