UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: UPPBPB extends registration date for 9534 posts

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has again extended the last date to register for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021. The registration date has been extended till June 15, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who have not applied for 9534 Sub Inspector (Male/ Female), Platoon Commander, PAC & Fire Officer posts can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB.

The registration date has been extended for more than 16 days. Earlier the last date to apply was till May 30, 2021. The last date has been extended again because students were facing difficulty in getting the certificate, which is necessary for applying for the exam, due to the present covid-19 situation, as per the official notice.

The registration process was started on April 1, 2021. Candidates who have Bachelor's Degree in any Stream from Recognized University can apply for the posts. The minimum age limit should be 21 years and the maximum should be 28 years to apply.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination. Those candidates who will qualify for the written exam will have to appear for PST, PET, and Medical examinations. This recruitment drive will fill up 9534 SI, Platoon Commander, PAC & Fire Officer posts.





