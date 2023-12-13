UP Police to recruit for 546 Civil Police and Constable posts, registration begins tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has invited applications for Civil Police and Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 546 posts in the organization. UP Police to recruit for 546 Civil Police and Constable posts

The registration process will begin on December 14 and will end on January 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vacancy Details

Civil Police: 372 posts

Constable: 174 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through SBI Bank.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link available for Civil Police and Constable posts on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.