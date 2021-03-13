UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2

UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of assistant manager, station controller, and maintainer on its official website. The online application process commenced on March 11, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 292 vacancies, out of which, 186 vacancies are for Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO, 52 for Maintainer Electrical, 24 each for Maintainer Civil, and Maintainer S&T, and 6 for Assistant Manager (Operation).

The corporation will conduct the computer-based recruitment examination on April 17, 2021. The admit card for the exam is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager/ Operations: Candidates applying for the position must have a degree in B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics/Electronics & Communication/or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO): Candidates applying for the position should have a three-years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent# from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only

Maintainer(Electrical): Candidates applying for the position must possess a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.

Maintainer (S&T): Candidates must have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electronic Mechanic trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Maintainer(Civil): Candidates applying for the position should have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

