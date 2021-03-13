UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2
- UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of assistant manager, station controller, and maintainer on its official website. The online application process commenced on March 11, 2021.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 292 vacancies, out of which, 186 vacancies are for Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO, 52 for Maintainer Electrical, 24 each for Maintainer Civil, and Maintainer S&T, and 6 for Assistant Manager (Operation).
The corporation will conduct the computer-based recruitment examination on April 17, 2021. The admit card for the exam is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2021.
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Manager/ Operations: Candidates applying for the position must have a degree in B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics/Electronics & Communication/or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.
Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO): Candidates applying for the position should have a three-years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent# from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only
Maintainer(Electrical): Candidates applying for the position must possess a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.
Maintainer (S&T): Candidates must have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electronic Mechanic trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.
Maintainer(Civil): Candidates applying for the position should have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2
- UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released
- SSC JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14
- Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
- RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
- BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24
- OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job postings rise in February, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be a head hunted data scientist? Top skills employers look for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice to Centre on issue of exclusion of female candidates from joining NDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IES ISS interview schedule 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC IES ISS interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC IES ISS Interview 2020 can check the schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 2558 posts in Chhattisgarh and Kerala on offer
- India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before April 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports Medicine: Top 3 career options for you in the field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: 200 vacancies for Assistants on offer
- Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bscb.co.in on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- RBI Security Guard admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Security Guards recruitment 2020 can download their hall ticket online at rbi.org.inon or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox