UPPBPB releases examination date for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023, exam to fill over 60,000 posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the examination dates for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. In an official notification, the Board said that the examination will be held on February 17 and 18, 2024. UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Exam dates announced.

The Board also stated that the admit cards of the written examination will be available in due course of time for downloading by the candidates on the official website. Candidates will have to follow the instructions given in the admit card and ensure to appear at the prescribed examination center on the date and time mentioned in it.

The Board further advised the candidates to keep visiting the website of for further instructions.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board seeks to fill 60244 posts through this drive. Registrations for the recruitment drive were open from December 27 to January 16, 2024.

