UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 60244 posts, link here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has started the registration process for UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can do it through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here. UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, link here

The registration process will get over on January 16, 2024. The last date for payment of application fees is till January 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognized Board of Institute. The age limit has been revised and now the male candidates between 18 to 25 and female candidates between 18 to 28 can apply for Constable posts.

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will get UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.