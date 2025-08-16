Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Lecturer Government Inter College Examination 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1471 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

The registration process will end on September 12, 2025. The last date for correction/ modification in submitted online application and fee reconciliation is September 19, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1471 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Male lecturers: 777 posts

2. Female lecturers: 694 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The U.P. Public Service Commission shall hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres of the districts of U.P. for selecting suitable candidates for admission to the Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College Main (Written) Examination-2025. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC category is ₹125/-, for SC/ST is ₹65/- and for PwD category candidates, the fee is ₹25/-. The payment can be done through Net Banking/ Card payments and other payment modes. After payment of the required fee by any one of the above prescribed modes, 'Payment Transaction Slip' shall be displayed alongwith detail of fee payment, the print of which must be taken by clicking on 'Printer Icon'.

Detailed Notification Here