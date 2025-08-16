UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1471 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here
UPPSC will recruit for Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through uppsc.up.nic.in for 1471 posts.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Lecturer Government Inter College Examination 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The registration process will end on September 12, 2025. The last date for correction/ modification in submitted online application and fee reconciliation is September 19, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1471 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Male lecturers: 777 posts
2. Female lecturers: 694 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The U.P. Public Service Commission shall hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres of the districts of U.P. for selecting suitable candidates for admission to the Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College Main (Written) Examination-2025. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate.
Application Fee
The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC category is ₹125/-, for SC/ST is ₹65/- and for PwD category candidates, the fee is ₹25/-. The payment can be done through Net Banking/ Card payments and other payment modes. After payment of the required fee by any one of the above prescribed modes, 'Payment Transaction Slip' shall be displayed alongwith detail of fee payment, the print of which must be taken by clicking on 'Printer Icon'.
Direct link to apply here
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News