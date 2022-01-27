UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply for 558 posts on uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 558 posts in the organization.

The candidates must send hard copy of their on-line applications and enclose self-attested copies of all certificates in support of their claims rendered in the online application. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Male) Must Have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates is ₹125/- and application fees for SC/ST and Ex-Serviceman is ₹65/- and handicapped is ₹25/-. Category wise prescribed examination fee is to be deposited as per instructions provided in second stage. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.