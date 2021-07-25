UPSC invites applications to fill Research Officer positions in Home Ministry

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill 8 vacant positions in Research Officer (Implementation) in the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit it on or before August 12.

UPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

Master’s degree of a recognised University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of an examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Age Limit: 30 years

Upon selection, the research officers will be required to serve any Office of the eight Regional Implementation Offices (Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bangalore and Cochin).

