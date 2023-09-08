UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for System Analyst and other posts from Sept 9

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts of Assistant Professor, System Analyst and Post Graduate Teacher. The application process will commence on September 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Invites Applications for Assistant Professor, System Analyst & Post Graduate Teacher Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies.

Details here:

System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (English): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science): 1

Assistant Professor (Bengali): 1

Assistant Professor (Commerce): 1

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates must pay a fee of ₹25. There is no fee for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take printout for future reference.

