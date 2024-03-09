Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Economic Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Economic Officer and other posts (HT file)

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

Anthropologist: 8 posts

Assistant Keeper: 1 post

Scientist ‘B’: 3 posts

Research Officer/Planning Officer: 1 post

Assistant Mining Geologist: 1 post

Assistant Mineral Economist: 1 post

Economic Officer: 9 posts

Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor: 3 posts

Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.