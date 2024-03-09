 UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Economic Officer and other posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Economic Officer and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Economic Officer and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 02:24 PM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Economic Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Economic Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Economic Officer and other posts (HT file)
UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Economic Officer and other posts (HT file)

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

  • Anthropologist: 8 posts
  • Assistant Keeper: 1 post
  • Scientist ‘B’: 3 posts
  • Research Officer/Planning Officer: 1 post
  • Assistant Mining Geologist: 1 post
  • Assistant Mineral Economist: 1 post
  • Economic Officer: 9 posts
  • Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor: 3 posts
  • Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On