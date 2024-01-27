 UPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 69 Specialist &amp; other posts begins - Hindustan Times
UPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 69 Specialist & other posts begins

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 08:52 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2024 registration for Specialist and other posts. The direct link is given here.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has started the registration process for Specialist and other posts on January 27, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 69 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2024

UPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

The last date to apply is till February 15, 2024. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment, and a drop-down box will open.
  • Click on Online Application Recruitment link available on it.
  • A new page will open where apply online link will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the login details.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
