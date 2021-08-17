UPSSSC PET admit cards 2021 released at upsssc.gov.in, here's how to download

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for UPSSSC PET 2021(Preliminary Eligibility Test-2021. Candidates who have registered for the UPSSSC exam 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2021 in two shifts. First shift will be held from 10am to 12 noon, while second shift will be be conducted from 3pm to 5pm.

How to download UPSSSC PET-2021 admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

2. Click on the "Download UPSSC PET-2021 admit card" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4. Key in your credentials and login.

5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.