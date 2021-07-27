VSSC Recruitment: Applications invited to select 158 Technician Apprentice

Vikram Sarabhai Space Center has invited applications for the selection of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in/VSSC/

The last date to apply online is August 4.

The duration of training will be one year from the date of joining.

This recruitment drive will fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentices

VSSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy position

Out of 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentices, 8 vacancies are for the Automobile Engg, 25 for the Chemical Engg, 8 for the Civil Engg, 15 for the Computer Sci/Engg, 10 for the Electrical Engg, 40 for the Electronics Engg, 6 for the Instrument Technology, and 46 for the Mechanical Engg.

VSSC recruitment 2021:Educational qualification

Candidates must have completed a Diploma in Engineering (three-year duration) from a State Board of Technical Education in the relevant discipline with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

VSSC recruitment 2021: Monthly Stipend

The candidate will get a monthly stipend of ₹8000

VSSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of VSSC at https://www.vssc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on the notification number VSSC TA2021

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

For more details visit the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center at https://www.vssc.gov.in/