WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1131 vacancies on prb.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will close today, April 7, the online application process for 1,131 Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) vacancies today, April 7. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the board's website, prb.wb.gov.in. Check the direct link, notification, eligibility criteria, vacancies and other details below. WBPRB WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

WBPRB WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details:

WB Police SI vacancy details (screenshot of the notification)

The application window will close at 11:59 pm. Before submitting forms, the WBPRB has asked candidates to read the information bulletin carefully.

WBPRB WB Police SI recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The applicant must not be less than 20 years old and more than 30 years old as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates. Educational qualifications: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent. Languages: The applicants must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali, except for those who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For them, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) will be applicable.

After the application process is over, an edit window will be provided to candidates who want to edit/rectify their personal information (except permanent State, Mobile Number & E-mail ID.) already submitted in their application forms. The window will be open for seven days, between April 10 and 16.

To edit the personal information, the applicants will have to provide application numbers or registered mobile numbers and dates of birth and enter the OTP (one time password) sent to their phones. After the verification of the OTP, the applicants will be allowed to edit their forms.

“Request for change/correction in the personal details (except category) shall not be entertained under any circumstances in later stages,” the board said.

For the application form, notification, vacancy details, click here.