West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB will close the registration process for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 on April 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in. The link to apply will remain active till 11.59 pm. WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 11749 posts

The correction window will open on April 8 and will close on April 14, 2024. Candidates can make changes during this time period.

The candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 30 as of January 1, 2024. The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

The posts of Constable in West Bengal Police shall be filled up on the basis of Written Examination followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹170/- for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only), SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal will have to pay ₹20/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBPRB.