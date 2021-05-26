Home / Education / Employment News / WCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 posts of Staff Nurse Trainee by May 27
Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can email their application form and all the required documents in the prescribed format on recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.(Bloomberg)
Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can email their application form and all the required documents in the prescribed format on recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.(Bloomberg)
employment news

WCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 posts of Staff Nurse Trainee by May 27

  • The application process to fill posts of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) closes on Thursday, May 27.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 04:34 PM IST

The application process to fill posts of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) closes on Thursday, May 27.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can email their application form and all the required documents in the prescribed format on recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.

The application form mailed after 5 pm on may 27 will not be accepted.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 56 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse in the Hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on the application’s start date i.e May 13

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 and should possess an A grade Nursing Diploma/certificate (3-year course) from a recognized institute approved by the government.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test.

For eligibility criteria and other details check the official website of WCL at http://westerncoal.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff nurse recruitment application date govt job covid-19 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.